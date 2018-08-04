This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We don't feel it's the right time': 16 Labour councillors dismiss calls for new party leader

The councillors said that efforts should be focused on issues such as housing, childcare and free education.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 2,550 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164754
Labour leader Brendan Howlin
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Labour leader Brendan Howlin
Labour leader Brendan Howlin
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A NUMBER OF Labour councillors have called for a focus on core party issues rather than a leadership change.

It comes after a number of councillors called for a change of leadership within the party.

In a statement last week, councillor Noel Tuohy called for a “democratic leadership contest within the Labour Party”.

“I regretfully fear that the Labour Party is sleepwalking towards oblivion,” he said.

“We cannot lose the founding principles, policies and values that those who support us hold so dear.”

Councillor Mick Duff said in a statement on social media that he supported Tuohy’s calls for a leadership contest and added that he has been “very concerned for months about the direction our party is heading”.

RTÉ has reported that councillors Pamela Kearns and Terry O’Brien have also called for Howlin to step down.

However, in a statement today 16 Labour councillors said that efforts should be focused on issues such as housing, childcare and free education.

“Issues like housing, precarious work, childcare, free education are core policy area of the Labour Party and we believe all efforts should be made to campaign on these,” the statement said.

“For example, the recent radical housing policy document launched by the Labour Party which advocated a State-run housing program is the work our representatives need to be focusing on.”

The statement added that the councillors “do support full membership engagement in any leadership election”, however, they “do not feel this is the right time for a change”.

“What we need now is focus on the policies outlined above and a frank and open discussion with membership about the future of the party. Recent poll numbers are disappointing but we have excellent reps on the ground working hard day and night,” it said.

The statement was signed by councillors Paul Bell, Ann Breen, Brendan Carr, Bobby Ireton, Deirdre Kingston, George Lawlor, Brian McDonagh, Andrew Montague, Rebecca Moynihan, Peter O’Brien, Dennis O’Callaghan, Rob O’Donoghue, Johnnie Penrose, Pio Smith, Grace Tallon, and Alex White.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
47,366  30
2
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
38,099  44
3
This is the crack team that will be protecting the Pope during his Irish visit
28,590  100
Fora
1
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
780  0
2
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
602  0
3
Dublin council is worried about an 'overconcentration' of hotels in the city's north
285  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
124,217  58
2
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
55,306  139
3
Delight for Ronan O'Gara as Crusaders retain Super Rugby crown
27,101  46
DailyEdge
1
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
7,154  3
2
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
6,232  0
3
12 times Céline Dion was the human embodiment of 'big dick energy'
5,166  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie