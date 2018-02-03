Lady Gaga cancels remainder of European tour citing 'severe pain'

Lady Gaga, pictured in New York on 28 January Source: Van Tine Dennis/ABACA/PA Images

SINGER LADY GAGA has cancelled the remaining 10 dates of her current European tour due to her suffering ‘severe pain’.

The 31-year-old American musician, real name Stefani Germanotta, suffers from fibromyalgia, a condition which can cause intense pain all over the body.

Two UK shows are among those that have been cancelled, in London and Manchester.

The other venues to miss out are Cologne, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris, Zurich, and Berlin.

“Unfortunately Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” a statement released by the singer says.

Last night, with strong support from her medical team, (she) made the tough decision to immediately come off the road.

The Poker Face singer added that she is “extremely sorry and deeply saddened” that she will not be able to fulfil the remaining tour dates.

Refunds will be available to ticket holders from next Tuesday, 6 February.

The European leg of the current Joanne World Tour had already been rescheduled once previously due to the singer’s condition.