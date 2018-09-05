This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

End of an era for iconic children's characters as Lambert Puppet Theatre to close

The theatre was founded by puppeteer Eugene Lambert in 1972.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 8:39 AM
1 hour ago 10,175 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4219498
Eugene Lambert, pictured with Judge in 2007.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Eugene Lambert, pictured with Judge in 2007.
Eugene Lambert, pictured with Judge in 2007.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THE LAMBERT PUPPET Theatre, home to iconic Irish children’s characters like Judge and Mr Crow, is to close its doors. 

Liam Lambert, the current director of the theatre and son of founder Eugene, confirmed the decision to sell the venue to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The theatre and museum in Monkstown, south Dublin, was almost destroyed by a fire in 2015 – with the museum and studios bearing the brunt of the damage. 

Lambert said the crash of 2008 had also affected the company badly, and that it had never really recovered. 

The decision to sell the venue was extremely difficult, he told RTÉ. 

When the recession struck, he said, “we were hit straight away”. 

Our demographic for the theatre, being people with young children, were the first hit and hit hard – and 60% of our turnover would have been with school tours and in the first year that was cut in half. 

300 puppets had been lost in the 2015 fire, he said, adding that the blaze was an “enormous blow”. 

You keep on going and keep on going and you do realise there’s a point where you have to stop.

Eugene Lambert founded the family theatre in 1972, and until recently the venue played host to regular puppet performances – including a production of Sleeping Beauty. 

It’s hoped the business can continue as a touring company. 

original A ruined puppet in the aftermath of the fire.

Eugene is best remembered for playing the character of O’Brien in the long-running children’s TV show Wanderly Wagon in which characters like Judge, Mr Crow and Sneaky Snake appeared. 

Judge went on to become the star of a series of road safety ads for children, promoting the Safe Cross Code. 

Paula Lambert, a sister of Liam, voices another of the family’s best known creations, Bosco, who is embarking on a national tour over the coming months. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Judy Garland's stolen Wizard of Oz shoes found after 13 years
    24,272  12
    Fora
    1
    		After raising more than €2m, Dublin SMS tech firm Anam has plans to take on Asia
    44  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    10,043  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		3 simple tips to keep your skin glowing during winter that you'd be an absolute fool to not try
    3,321  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    'It's one less thing to worry about': HSE grants free GP service to 14,000 carers
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie