This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 30 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who raped sister-in-law when she was 15 is jailed for nine years

The woman described how she had no prior knowledge of sex the day the man raped her.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 30 Jul 2018, 5:51 PM
3 minutes ago 89 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4155674
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A LAOIS WOMAN whose brother-in-law has been jailed for raping her 35 years ago while she was “an innocent and naive” teenager has stated that she is a survivor and not a victim.

Reading from her victim impact statement in court, the woman described how she had no prior knowledge of sex the day the man (59) raped her.

She said she had been an “innocent and naive” 15-year-old before the rape and that she has spent the last 35 years with no confidence, no self esteem and no self worth.

Today, Justice Deirdre Murphy sentenced the man to nine years with the final three and a half years suspended for what she described as a “brutal predatory rape”.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the woman’s identity, had pleaded not (NOT) guilty at the Central Criminal Court to raping the then teenager at his home on a date between October 1983 and July 1984. He was convicted of the offence following a trial in May.

He had also pleaded not guilty to two further counts of sexual assault of the same woman and was acquitted of these charges.

Kerida Naidoo SC, defending, submitted to Justice Murphy that he was “not in a position to offer as mitigation a change in (his client’s) attitude”.

At the sentence hearing, the woman said she was taking back a little bit more control, self worth and self confidence.

“Most importantly I am taking back a little bit of me. Today I am no longer a victim of child sexual abuse, I am a survivor,” the woman said.

A garda told Pauline Walley SC, prosecuting, that the then 15-year-old had been babysitting at the man’s home when he beckoned her into his bedroom, saying he had something to show her.

He produced pornographic magazines, showed her sexually explicit photographs and had a “leery” expression on his face when he asked her what she thought. He then pushed the teenager onto the bed and raped her.

The woman later recalled that the man had been very aggressive, that he had been grunting and his face was contorted during the incident. She was too afraid to tell anybody at the time, but a few years later went to her mother and disclosed the rape.

The garda told Walley that the mother “shut her down and dismissed her completely”. The mother expressed regret about this while giving evidence at the trial, saying “they were different times”.

The court heard the woman disclosed the rape to two of her siblings prior to 2004, to a doctor in 2013 and to a member of the man’s extended family at a charity function in 2014. After this last disclosure, the woman received a solicitor’s letter from the man threatening legal action for defamation.

She made her garda statement about the rape that day and the man was arrested later in 2014. He co-operated during interview but denied the allegations and showing pornographic material to his then teenage sister-in-law.

The garda agreed the man had been heavily involved in his community and had worked since he was 15-years-old.

Justice Murphy said she was placing the attack the the upper end of the middle range of seriousness. She noted that the offence had been identified by the woman as affecting her confidence, self esteem and self worth and that it had damaged her developing personality.

She suspended the final three and a half years of the sentence taking into account the man’s lack of previous convictions and failing health.

Comments are off to protect the anonymity of the victim.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Garda injured in acid attack was tracked as he left Dublin garda station to return home after shift
135,367  49
2
Brian Lawler among three former pro-wrestlers to die in one day
76,261  23
3
Family of 3 sharing room after landlord tried to increase rent by €500: Ireland's housing horror stories
53,245  116
Fora
1
'There's a risk of being caught up in a trend': The fight for Ireland's salad-bar market
821  0
2
Ireland says EU digital tax plans have 'greatly overstated' the value of users' data
242  0
3
Poll: Do you think restaurants should charge customers who fail to show for a booking?
140  0
The42
1
'We had another bottle of beer. Next thing, the agent came in and said: You have to play a match tonight'
42,662  3
2
RTÉ confirm they will televise both Super 8 games and Galway-Clare replay next Sunday
38,780  29
3
Limerick complete epic comeback to defeat Cork in extra-time and advance to All-Ireland final
36,614  80
DailyEdge
1
Scarlett Moffatt 'cried her eyes out' after appearing on Love Island's Aftersun
21,714  3
2
Una Foden learned of Ben's infidelity through text messages... it's The Dredge
10,999  1
3
30 tweets about having a 30-year-old body that only 30-year-olds will understand
7,700  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Pete Taylor is suing the Sunday World newspaper
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder to be granted bail
Verdicts in Gareth Hutch murder trial to be handed down in October
CROKE PARK
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
'Hype is for the supporters. Right? We have our own objectives, our own goals.'
Kilkenny hold off Tipperary fightback to book All-Ireland final date with Galway
Cork's semi-final record, Limerick on Croke Park stage and inside danger men
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Poll: Do you think gambling ads should be banned from sports?
Poll: Are you happy to see the rain?
Poll: Would you visit the U2 centre?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie