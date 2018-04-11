  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The number of large donations made to politicians fell dramatically last year

Just €6,360 in large donations was given to TDs, senators and MEPs last year.

By Sinead Baker Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 4:30 PM
30 minutes ago 709 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3951943
Image: Laura Hutton
Image: Laura Hutton

THE NUMBER OF large donations made to TDs, senators and MEPs has plummeted, with €6,360 received by public representatives in 2017 compared to €72,969 in 2016 and €33,870 in 2015.

There was a general election in 2016, which would have led to more TDs to seek donations. However, the 2017 figure is also significantly lower than in 2015, even though the number of public representatives eligible to receive such donations in 2017 compared to 2015 increased significantly – from 166 in 2015 to 229 in 2017.

Over this period, there has been no change in the legislation that controls what kinds of donations have to be registered.

The new figures released today by the Standards in Public Office Commission do not include smaller donations of under €600. Anyone who serves as a TD, senator or member of the European Parliament is required to present a statement of all donations over €600 received in a year to SIPO by 31 January of the following year.

Only seven public representatives reported donations over €600 last year. Four of these donations went to Fianna Fáil, with party leader Micheál Martin receiving €1,000 from the party. Michael McGrath, his finance spokesperson, received €1,000 from the Cork South Central branch. TDs Darragh O’Brien and James Lawless received €805 and €800 respectively from members of the public.

File Photo Micheal Martin says he will vote for this change the 8th Ammendment. End. Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin received €1,000 from his party. Source: Sam Boal

Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell received €760, Labour’s Alan Kelly received €995 and Sinn Féin senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn received €1,000.

The Labour Party received an additional €1,490 in donations, while the Social Democrats received a total of €1,760 in donations to a number of its candidates and branches.

These donation statements were presented to each house of the Oireachtas today.

Donation rules

If a a TD, senator or MEP fails to present their statement of donations by the deadline, they may have to pay a fine of up to €2,500 and to an on-going fine of up to €500 for every day until they present their statement.

All are required to complete these statements, though they may state that they have not received any donations of over €600.

While 14 public representatives did not meet the deadline this year, all cases have been resolved and no one was reported to the gardaí for failing to disclose their donations on time.

TDs, senators and MEPs are not allowed to accept anonymous donations of over €100. They cannot accept a donation over €200 from a corporation in a calendar year, unless the corporation is registered with SIPO.

The maximum that one individual can receive from any one donor or corporate donor is €1,000. A donor is only able to give up to €1,500 to multiple members of the same party.

If the donation is above the limit, the public representative must return the amount that exceeds the limit to SIPO within 14 days of receipt.

Sometimes the donors themselves are required to make a declaration to SIPO – if they donate more than €1,500 total to two members of the same political party or if they donate that amount to a political party and at least one member of that party. Just two donors made this declaration for last year, with a total value of €4,245.

The full list of donations can be viewed here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
59,428  195
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
57,382  56
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
41,008  0
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
826  0
2
Irish Life workers are going on strike after their pension scheme was axed
214  0
3
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,656  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
34,940  94
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,007  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
7,662  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,543  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
5,993  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie