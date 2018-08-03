This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Friday 3 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police say they can't find a motive or evidence of a second shooter for Las Vegas massacre

Fifty-eight people died in the mass shooting.

By Associated Press Friday 3 Aug 2018, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,753 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4164057
Image taken from police body cam video release showing police officer directing
Image: AP
Image taken from police body cam video release showing police officer directing
Image taken from police body cam video release showing police officer directing
Image: AP

OVER 10 months after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, police have said they still can not find a motive as to why Stephen Paddock murdered 58 people.

Authorities said after hundreds of interviews and thousands of hours of investigative work, they are confident there is no evidence of a conspiracy or a second gunman.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Stephen Paddock was “an unremarkable man” who showed signs of a troubled mind leading up to the October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, but authorities don’t have any clear answers.

Lombardo said that with the closure of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s 10-month investigation, no one else will be charged in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Paddock, who fired across Las Vegas Boulevard from a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a concert crowd of 22,000 people, was the only gunman, Lombardo said.

Earlier this year, federal prosecutors brought criminal charges against a man who they say sold armour-piercing bullets.

Authorities have said the man, Douglas Haig, sold Paddock 720 rounds of tracer bullets. He has pleaded not guilty.

Police have released 13 batches of investigative documents, 911 audio, police reports, witness statements and video over the last three months.

They have illustrated chaos, heartbreak and heroism from police, first-responders, concert-goers and more.

Body camera recordings made public earlier showed officers using explosives to blast through the door of a 32nd floor hotel suite to find Paddock dead on the floor from a self-inflicted gunshot. Assault-style weapons fitted with rapid-fire “bump stock” devices were strewn about the suite.

Officials have said the attack had no link to international terrorism, but hotel owner MGM Resorts International last month invoked a provision of a federal law enacted after the September 11 terror attacks.

The company wants federal courts to qualify the shooting as an act of terrorism and to declare the company has no liability to survivors or families of slain victims.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Staff at Oberstown in row with management because they refused to bring detainee for ice cream
49,105  0
2
UK rapper Incognito stabbed to death in London
46,109  59
3
Teacher accused of sexual impropriety against student goes to High Court to stop garda vetting notification
44,492  0
Fora
1
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
1,530  0
2
A Kepak exec won a €7,500 payout after a dispute about checking emails out of hours
480  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
176  0
The42
1
Incredible Ireland into Hockey World Cup semi-finals after shootout drama against India
55,964  91
2
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
33,171  35
3
Who'll be in the frame to become the next Tipperary senior hurling boss?
18,234  26
DailyEdge
1
Sarah Jessica Parker is currently on an extremely typical Irish family holiday in Donegal
10,203  3
2
Iain Sterling revealed that the Love Island finale after-party was pretty underwhelming
6,651  0
3
Skin Deep: Do you actually need to be using primer or does it belong in the bin?
5,348  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
RYANAIR
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Ryanair cancels 20 flights on 5th planned strike day by Irish pilots
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
Irish Ryanair pilots to hold further one-day strike on Friday 10 August

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie