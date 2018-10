TOMORROW, RYAN TUBRIDY takes RTÉ’s flagship chat show to foreign shores for the first time.

The Late Late Show will be broadcast live from the English capital in front of a live audience of 1,200.

Tubridy says he’s ‘very nervous’, but says that’s par for the course.

But does the Late Late moving from its Montrose moorings for one Friday in October matter to you?

We’re asking: Will you watch the Late Late Show from London?