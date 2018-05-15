  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 15 May, 2018
Senior lawyers say only repeal can deal with 'hard cases' like rape and fatal foetal abnormaility

Lawyers for Yes has published an online database of legal professionals who are in favour of a Yes vote.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 15 May 2018, 10:53 AM
2 minutes ago 3 Views No Comments
Lawyers for Yes press conference in Dublin this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Lawyers for Yes press conference in Dublin this morning.
Lawyers for Yes press conference in Dublin this morning.
Image: TheJournal.ie

TWO FORMER ATTORNEYS general and a former Supreme Court justice have called for a Yes vote in the upcoming vote on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Michael McDowell SC and John Rogers SC were joined by former Supreme Court justice Catherine McGuinness at an event hosted by the Lawyers for Yes campaign group.

Speaking this morning, they said that amending the Eighth Amendment to legalise abortion in “hard cases” such as rape or incest would be “unworkable” because of the inquiries or procedures that would be required.

“The idea that the “hard cases” can be dealt with by an alternative constitutional amendment or wording, for example to provide for instances of rape or incest, are not workable for the simple reason that to determine such events had occurred would require an inquiry procedure that would be incompatible with the timescale for the resolution of the woman’s crisis. Any such provision would lead to unwieldy litigation with uncertainty of outcome,” they said.

The Lawyers for Yes campaign group also published an online database of over 500 legal professionals who have signed a petition supporting a Yes vote.

A Save the 8th event last week featured a call by 200 lawyers for a No vote in the referendum. At the event, it was suggested that a Constitutional change that legislated for such “hard cases” would be preferable to the change proposed by the government.

But Rogers, who served as attorney general from 1984 to 1987, said today that attempting to make Constitutional provision for terminations in cases of rape would lead to “endless” court cases.

“You’d have endless case law, cases going to the courts, on the question of whether or not there was a rape at all,” he said.

That would be an interminable process. It would end of course, but it would be a very dilatory,  slow process because it would involve the making of an inquiry about whether or not there had been a rape or a consent. Which is the equivalent of a criminal trial in effect.

Asked whether it was possible to change the Constitution to legalise abortion in cases of fatal foetal abnormality, Rogers said it would be a similarly difficult.

Again, I would be entirely against creating what I would call Constitutional process to resolve the individual difficulties arising from the pregnancy of one individual woman.

“It seems to me to bring the Constitution into the lives of the most vulnerable and to create potential for dispute resolution through the courts for women carrying pregnancies.”

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

