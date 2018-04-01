Statue bullet-holes and a Hollywood link: Some lesser known stories of the 1916 Rising

DID YOU KNOW there are still bullet holes from the Rising in the Daniel Oâ€™Connell Memorial?

Or that English men, looking to escape conscription from World War I, came over to Ireland and ended up fighting in the Rising alongside the Volunteers?

Or that one of the British officers who arrestedÂ PÃ¡draigÂ Pearse became a famous Hollywood actor and ended up marrying the famous actress Hedy Lamarr?

We took a walk around Dublin with tour guide and historian Lorcan Collins to learn some lesser known stories from the 1916 Easter Rising.

