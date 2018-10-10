This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 5,000 students appealed their Leaving Cert results - five got their results downgraded

Over 1,400 got upgraded.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
38 minutes ago 1,620 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277402
Image: Shutterstock/NuPenDekDee
Image: Shutterstock/NuPenDekDee

OVER 5,000 STUDENTS appealed one or more of their Leaving Cert results with over 1,400 of these securing an upgrade – five students were downgraded. 

The State Examinations Commission today said that appeal results have also been transmitted electronically to the Central Applications Office and will be available to candidates on the SEC’s website, www.examinations.ie, from noon today.

This year’s Leaving Certificate exams culminated in the issue of almost 384,000 grades
to 57,149 candidates.

A total of 5,197 candidates made applications for appeals against 9,087 grades, leading to 1,453 upgrades.

There were five downgrades in the appeal process this year.

A spokesperson for the State Examinations Commission said: “Each year, the SEC uses the appeals process as a further quality assurance check on its processes underpinning the provisional results in August.”

A statement from the SEC also referenced a recent High Court judgement. 

“In light of the recent High Court judgement in the case taken by Ms Rebecca Carter, the Board of the SEC are considering the broader issues raised very carefully. The SEC has commenced working and collaborating with the Department of Education and Skills and representatives of the higher education sector as a matter of urgency in reviewing and identifying how the examination results timelines, the offer of places and the commencement of the third level academic year interacts more effectively with each other in the interests of students.” 

Rebecca repeated her Leaving Certificate exams in May 2018 and was just six points short of the required number in the first round of offers for veterinary medicine in UCD.

She was one point short in the second round. She sought a recheck of her Business exam script, which revealed that the examiner had wrongly totted up the marks.

Had the error not occurred Rebecca’s final total points would have given her a higher grade in her business paper and she would have surpassed the points required for veterinary medicine. The High Court ruled in her favour.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    125,709  138
    2
    		Met Éireann warns of 'ferocious looking beast' as storm expected to hit overnight on Thursday
    80,458  28
    3
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,080  57
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,036  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    729  0
    3
    		'We once ordered too little stock to meet demand. People were asking if we were closing down'
    362  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    36,224  70
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    32,852  55
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    19,734  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rebecca Humphries says Seann Walsh branded her 'a psycho' when she questioned his behaviour
    6,790  1
    2
    		Busy Philipps said James Franco 'threw her flat on her back' while filming Freaks and Geeks... it's The Dredge
    5,425  0
    3
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,639  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    CORK
    Cash and gold coins found during search over â¬3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cash and gold coins found during search over €3.5 million fraudulent claims
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie