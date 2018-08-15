This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Poll: Did your Leaving Cert results play a major role in your life?

Students around the country will be finding out their results this morning.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 9,789 Views 42 Comments
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

TODAY’S THE DAY for around 57,000 students around the country as they receive their Leaving Cert results.

An important milestone for any student, the results can serve as the stepping stone for further education and future careers.

As Minister for Education Richard Bruton pointed out ahead of the release of the results, however, students who may not have done as well as they had hoped shouldn’t panic but “take time to consider all your options and remember that there are a number of routes now available to lead you to your chosen career”.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking you: Did your Leaving Cert results play a major role in your life?


About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (42)

