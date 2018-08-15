Poll: Did your Leaving Cert results play a major role in your life?

TODAY’S THE DAY for around 57,000 students around the country as they receive their Leaving Cert results.

An important milestone for any student, the results can serve as the stepping stone for further education and future careers.

As Minister for Education Richard Bruton pointed out ahead of the release of the results, however, students who may not have done as well as they had hoped shouldn’t panic but “take time to consider all your options and remember that there are a number of routes now available to lead you to your chosen career”.

For the day that’s in it, we’re asking you: Did your Leaving Cert results play a major role in your life?

