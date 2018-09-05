This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A love of Mars bars and his hesitations about coming out: What we learn from Leo's new biography

Leo: Leo Varadkar – A Very Modern Taoiseach has been published today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 6:01 AM
1 hour ago 2,393 Views 14 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4217812
Image: Biteback Publishing
Image: Biteback Publishing

A TELL-ALL book about Leo Varadkar’s rise to the office of Taoiseach has been published this morning. 

From how his parents met to a detailed account of the Fine Gael leadership contest, readers will be given an insight into the very private man who is Leo Varadkar. 

Friends, family and colleagues, along with Varadkar himself, have provided behind-the-scenes details of his life in Leo: Leo Varadkar – A Very Modern Taoiseach, written by Philip Ryan and Niall O’Connor. 

While the majority of the book focuses on the specifics of Varadkar’s rise to power, a number of anecdotes about his personal life are scattered among the pages. 

So, what do we learn about the Taoiseach from this new biography? 

Mr and Mrs Varadkar

Although the book is about Varadkar, the first chapter doesn’t focus on him, rather it looks at his parents’ lives and how they came to meet each other. 

Ashok Varadkar, a native of India and a doctor by trade, moved to London in the 1960s, after he made the decision to gain a few years’ experience in the international health systems. 

Similarly, the Taoiseach’s mother Miriam boarded a ferry in 1967 and moved to a town just outside London, where she took up a job at Wexham Park Hospital. It was here she met Ashok, who was eight years her senior. 

The biography reveals that three years later, the couple were married in a Catholic ceremony in St Peter’s Church in Maidenhead, not far from London. 

The book outlines a quirky fact about the wedding:

Coincidentally, the church is in Prime Minister Theresa May’s constituency and is well-known to the Conservative Party leader. Little did the Varadkars know that one day in the distant future their only son would be working closely with the head of the British government. 

Fireworks

The book contains numerous chapters on Varadkar’s childhood and teenager years.

While Varadkar was always at the top of his studies and exam results, even describing himself as a “swot”, the authors said that he was never afraid to quiz his teachers. 

However, his biggest offence during his school days, the authors say, was bringing fireworks, which he had bought in Northern Ireland, into his school, King’s Hospital, to sell to his classmates.

Young Varadkar was caught, however, and his paraphernalia was confiscated by a teacher. 

Speaking of his school days, he says:

I was never actually expelled or suspended or anything like that. I insulted a teacher or that sort of thing but never anything huge. Definitely, around fifth of sixth year, I started making more friends and would have gone to nightclubs, underage drinking, that sort of thing. 

Mars bars 

On numerous occasions throughout the book, Varadkar’s liking for Mars bars is mentioned. 

The authors note that Clare Daly recalled once in the Dáil that he tended to sometimes arrive late to council meetings with a Mars bar and a can of Coke. 

Later in the book, it was mentioned that during late-night talks with two other TDs about his potential leadership campaign, Varadkar ate three Mars bars in a row after becoming peckish following a round of drinking. 

First thoughts of leadership

Early on in the book, an interview between RTÉ and Varadkar’s mother Miriam is recalled. During the conversation, she had said that he had told a shop owner at the age of seven or eight that he wanted to be Minister for Health. 

So, it’s clear that he had eyes on a top job from a very young age. 

However, it’s revealed later on that Varadkar had first thought about becoming the leader of Fine Gael back when he was Minister for Transport. 

I didn’t just wake up one day and decide ‘Wouldn’t it be great to become leader of Fine Gael?’ It was something that was always a possibility from the time I became Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport. Except we never knew if and when, under what scenario, it would arise. 

Hesitations of coming out

Details of Varadkar’s struggle with coming to terms with his sexuality are disclosed throughout various stages of the book. 

Throughout his 20s, he showed little interest in having a relationship, with his sole focus on politics and his career. 

However, in the months leading up to Ireland’s marriage equality referendum, Varadkar decided it was time to come out. Having told his family and some friends, he held discussions with his inner circle on the mechanics of coming out publicly as a high-profile figure. 

As is common knowledge, Varadkar opted to make his announcement on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday with Miriam. 

The book reveals that as the radio interview began on air, it became apparent to Miriam O’Callaghan and Varadkar’s team backstage that he may be having hesitations over making the announcement. 

It’s noted that Varadkar “rambled on” during the interview, before finally saying “I am a gay man”. 

The authors note:

Varadkar rambled on, prompting his interviewer to look towards the production booth. Both [Nick] Millar and [Alan] Torney had their heads in their hands, wondering if Varadkar was now veering away from the most difficult public discussion he would ever have. 

The book is available now. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    116,843  188
    2
    		'I'm afraid the time has come': BBC radio presenter says she has just days left to live
    76,029  27
    3
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    47,075  47
    Fora
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    745  0
    2
    		A waitress who was sacked over a bad TripAdvisor review has been awarded €2,000
    677  0
    3
    		Pat McDonagh’s plans for a new Clare motorway plaza have been put on hold by the council
    337  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know something that's much, much worse than this and never could be compared to this'
    57,166  37
    2
    		'No player welfare issues exist': Mayo Ladies squad issue statement following controversial player departures
    35,938  20
    3
    		Man-of-the-match, working in paediatrics, cruciate comeback and Dublin glory
    31,800  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising Emma Willis for taking on Roxanne Pallett in her exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother
    44,350  7
    2
    		Victoria Beckham's finally broken her silence on all of those split rumours... it's The Dredge
    8,031  0
    3
    		MAC put up an unretouched photo of a model with lip hair, and people are very impressed
    6,318  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    PSNI
    'I'm here to serve the Irish people': Drew Harris downplays PSNI role as he begins term as Garda chief
    'I'm here to serve the Irish people': Drew Harris downplays PSNI role as he begins term as Garda chief
    Child killer at large after escaping from prison in Northern Ireland
    'It's now my team': Drew Harris sworn in as garda commissioner

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie