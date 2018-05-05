  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Was Leo Taoiseach for this news event?

Leo’s been in charge for a while.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 5 May 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 4,691 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3990064

BREXIT SECRETARY DAVID Davis this week referred to Leo Varadkar as the “new Taoiseach”.

But Leo’s been in charge for a while now. Can you tell whether this happened before or after Leo’s ascension to the office of Taoiseach last June?

The US pulls out of the Paris Climate Agreement.
Before Leo
After Leo
Storms cause €15 million worth of damage in Donegal.
Before Leo
After Leo
The UK holds its snap election.
Before Leo
After Leo
Six men, including Paul Murphy TD, were found not guilty of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton.
Before Leo
After Leo
Michel Barnier addresses the Dáil.
Before Leo
After Leo
The WannaCry virus hits computers around the world.
Before Leo
After Leo
A solar eclipse crosses America.
Before Leo
After Leo
Ireland pays back the IMF, Sweden and Denmark early.
Before Leo
After Leo
The UK triggers Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.
Before Leo
After Leo
Noirín O'Sullivan announces she will stand down as Garda Commissioner.
Before Leo
After Leo
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
76,543  82
2
Homophobic motive suspected after teenager allegedly inflicts serious head injury on woman with cordless drill
44,003  51
3
Most wanted British fugitive arrested outside gym in Spain
40,954  17
Fora
1
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
608  0
2
What Irish businesses can learn from the man who mopped up the Guinness Light disaster
172  0
3
Following a soft launch, the UK’s latest fintech unicorn has bigger plans for Ireland this year
117  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Edinburgh, Pro14 playoff
38,480  22
2
'I remember the XXXXL O'Neill's gear didn't fit me. From that day, I changed everything'
37,422  9
3
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival
33,902  62
DailyEdge
1
DJ Khaled said he doesn't go down on women, so social media went mad at him
11,993  2
2
People are loving this Dublin bar's tip jar quoting a certain McGregor voicemail
8,204  0
3
What Should You Do Over The Bank Holiday Weekend?
5,334  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection with 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Pics: GardaÃ­ attend Dublin house fire, seize â¬110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
DUBLIN
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
Dublin council has 'serious concerns' about plans for the Setanta Centre
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie