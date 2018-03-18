Taoiseach says one name has been suggested for the next US ambassador to Ireland

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has confirmed that the US administration has put one name forward for the person who should be the next US ambassador to Ireland.

Speaking to reporters before marching in the New York St Patrick’s Day parade, Varadkar said:

“There has been a name suggested but there is quite a long confirmation process which has to be gone through first, so we don’t have a day as yet”

“When asked if he was happy with the name put forward, he replied: “Oh yeah absolutely.”

Speaking in Washington earlier this week the Taoiseach said he would raise the fact that the US ambassador position in Dublin has been vacant for more than a year.

“We have an acting ambassador in Dublin who is doing a very good job.

“We would like to see an appointment and I’m sure that will be something that will be discussed on Thursday in the Oval Office.”

A few names have been floated as to who might get the job – such as Edward Crawford, a billionaire who has roots in Ireland.

Congressman Patrick King, who is well-known for his role aiding peace in Northern Ireland, and more controversially, for supporting US President Donald Trump’s travel ban has also been mentioned.

While it had been tipped that the next ambassador would be announced during this St Patrick’s Day visit, nothing was mentioned.

Earlier this week, Trump took to Twitter to state that he was finding it difficult to get appointments over the line.