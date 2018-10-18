This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar: Brexit isn't a storm; it's the political equivalent of climate change

There was disappointment from EU leaders in Brussels today that the UK didn’t put forward any new proposals.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 4:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,499 Views 19 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4293730
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that Brexit is not a “passing squall”, but a “political equivalent of climate change”, according to RTÉ Europe Editor Tony Connolly.

“It will permanently change the relationship between Ireland the UK and the UK and Europe,” Varadkar told reporters in Brussels.

EU leaders gave their closing statements at the Brexit conference, which ended in disappointment and little progress made. It had been expected that leaders would debate and discuss the final deal, but we’re no closer to seeing an agreement that would ensure no border appears on the island of Ireland.

Last night UK Prime Minister Theresa May gave a 15-minute speech to leaders where no new proposals or ideas were put forward, according to EU sources.

On the eve before the summit started, it emerged that EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier was open to the suggestion that the transition will be extended in order to cement a Northern Irish backstop.

A longer Brexit transition “probably will happen,” Jean-Claude Juncker said in a joint statement with European Council President Donald Tusk.

Tusk said that the EU is in a “much better mood” than after they met in Salzburg. 

“I feel today that we are closer to final solutions and the deal but it’s maybe more emotional than a rational one, but as you know emotions matter in politics.”

Theresa May Bxls Source: Sky News

The Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee told Politico that she and  Leo Varadkar had an assurance from May that the backstop “can’t have a time limit”.

When asked about this at the press conference this afternoon, UK Prime Minister Theresa May didn’t deny it and gave this rather wordy reply:

“If I take a step back, if there is a gap between the end of the implementation period (December 2020), and the introduction of the future relationship – if there is a period of months… when there is that gap, it’s ensuring that there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland during that time because we believe that the future relationship will resolve the issue of the border… 

Nobody actually wants the backstop to have to be used. What we want is to ensure that the future relationship dealing with the issue of the Northern Irish border comes into place at the end of the implementation period.

Responding to reports of an extension to the transition period, Nigel Dodds said:

“An extension of the transition period offers does nothing significant on the key issue of the unacceptable EU backstop proposals.

An extended transition period means the United Kingdom continues to ‘pay but have no say’ in Brussels. Such an extension would cost United Kingdom billions of pounds, yet our fundamental problem with the EU proposal remains.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    63,215  106
    2
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    60,263  200
    3
    		Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    54,230  27
    Fora
    1
    		Kildare Village has been ordered to cull an anchor tenant store from its €50m extension
    552  0
    2
    		Sligo's Frankli is trying to cure firms of their 'big-bang approach' to staff feedback
    291  0
    3
    		A bus driver sacked for sharing 'shock' pictures of a faulty wheel has won an unfair dismissal claim
    156  0
    The42
    1
    		European weekend provides final audition for Schmidt's November squad
    20,923  36
    2
    		'Rory is number one... the rest of us are probably fighting for that second spot'
    19,410  33
    3
    		'She’s more of a role model to me than I am to her. She's just incredible, everything she's going through'
    18,670  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Sam Bird is "devastated" over his split from Georgia Steel... it's The Dredge
    3,927  0
    2
    		Lena Dunham is enraged that women have to 'work extra hard' to have their symptoms recognised
    3,667  0
    3
    		Safety warnings issued to women suggest that flouting 'the rules' is to accept the outcome
    3,569  11

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    Convicted rapist arrested after day-long armed stand-off at Dublin estate
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?
    PAT KENNY
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Complaints about Pat Kenny's treatment of Maria Steen during Eighth debates rejected by BAI
    Pat Kenny to stay with Newstalk for at least another two years
    Muslim spokesperson apologises for saying it's acceptable for girls to undergo FGM

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie