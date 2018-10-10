What's behind the Budget 2019 decisions? YOUR chance to ask the Taoiseach

SO NOW WE know: Budget 2019 was announced yesterday and it seemed like the government were aiming to please as many people as possible with it.



The full impact of the budget is still being discussed – and as part of that, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will be taking part in a live interview with TheJournal.ie to answer your questions and talk about why the government chose to do what it did with the Budget.

Similar to last year’s Budget interview, tomorrow morning after 9.30am the Taoiseach will be answering YOUR questions on Facebook Live.

We want you to submit your thoughts and questions on the decisions made in Budget 2019 so that we can put them to the Taoiseach.

- Do you think this was a fair Budget?

- What do you think they got right?

- What disappointed you?

- What do you not understand about the choices they made? Should more funds have gone to particular areas and how have their choices impacted you?