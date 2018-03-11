  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 12 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's what Leo has spent on social media campaigns over the last year

Around €6,500 was spent advertising Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid on social media.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 10:00 PM
4 hours ago 12,282 Views 46 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3888070

1809 National Economic Dialogue_90516210 (1) Source: Leah Farrell

IRELAND’S RUGBY WORLD Cup bid, Healthy Ireland and Budget 2018 adverts were the three campaigns that the government spent the most money promoting on social media.

In response to a query put to him by Labour leader Brendan Howlin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gave a breakdown of the costs, and the numbers of people they reached on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The most amount of money that was spent in 2017 was on the promotion of Ireland’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup, which France eventually won. It cost the government €6,500 to promote on Facebook and YouTube, gathering 905,733 and 272,907 “hits” respectively.

The second greatest amount was on the Healthy Ireland campaign, which is the government’s plan to improve the Irish public’s health and wellbeing. The promotion of that campaign is continuing into 2018, and has cots €4,999.31 to date. A total of €16,605 has been spent on this campaign, meaning over a quarter of the total spend has been on social media promotion.

The third greatest amount of money was €3,520 – spent on promoting Budget 2018, which was the first Budget with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at the helm. The Budget introduction campaign attracted 140,890 hits on Facebook and 158,000 hits on YouTube.

Other campaigns that were promoted on social media by the government include the Back to School campaign (€2,600), Treatment Benefits (€2,100) and Bliain na Gaeilge (€1,358.48) which were promoted across a number of platforms.

Varadkar said that there was no spend on social media in 2016, when Enda Kenny was Taoiseach.

LEO SPEAKS ON CRISIS 758A9761_90530316 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in a pair of eye-catching socks at the #FemFest in Liberty Hall last November. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

In early November, the Taoiseach said that “a key part of the modernisation of government communications is the greater use of social media”.

He added:

Recent initiatives in my department, such as videos relating to Ireland’s Rugby World Cup bid, information about going back to school, the Budget and treatment benefits cost approximately €21,895 in total.

“Sponsored posts appeared on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Targeting for these was broadly based to ‘all adults’,” he said.

Other Departments

The spend of government departments on social media varies widely.

In November, the Department of Social Protection said its Communications and Customer Services Unit (which manages the Department’s official social media accounts) spent €1857.30 on in-house training of staff in how to use and manage social media.

On social media advertising spend, the department said:

The Department uses social media advertising – specifically Facebook and Twitter ads – as an effective method of targeting key audiences as part of a campaign’s overall media strategy, where appropriate.

“For example, social media advertising formed a key part of our recent Paternity Benefit
advertising campaign and delivered strong cost-effective ‘reach’ as part of the overall media buying strategy.

“All Department advertising is purchased through the Office of Government Procurement’s Purchasing Framework for “Media Strategy, Planning & Buying (advertising).”

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment told TheJournal.ie that it had spent nothing on Twitter ads, workshops, or other professional social media advice in the past year at that department.

The Department of Finance has its own Twitter policy, which can be found here, and said that it spent €94.40 (including VAT) on Twitter in 2017 for promoting the European Financial Forum and the Department’s Switch Your Bank awareness campaign.

The Department of Education also has its own Twitter policy, adding that the Department “has not incurred any expenses in relation to any social media advertising”.

Read: ‘A distraction’: Review will look at abolishing the Strategic Communications Unit

Read: Politicians are (slowly) taking to Instagram – and showing different sides

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Missing 8-year-old boy found dead in boot of stepmother's car in Spain
101,236  26
2
Australian police hunt for 'Irish scammers' suspected of a spate of crimes across the Gold Coast
80,876  81
3
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
54,799  156
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
1,507  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
1,169  0
3
Made in Ireland: How Java Republic goes from bean to cup
149  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league
73,474  31
2
As it happened: Galway v Limerick, Kilkenny v Wexford, Tipperary v Cork - Sunday hurling match tracker
58,913  30
3
He could see his house from jail, but John Phillips is invading the UFC from a caravan in Dublin
49,411  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
This is why viewers tolerated Ross Geller's behaviour on Friends
9,485  6
2
This girl's hilarious 'cut and bulk' transformation needs to be seen to be believed
8,896  1
3
Mabel might be Robert Pattinson's new girlfriend, but she's so much more than that
5,486  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
HSE
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
'I left weeping': Medical card patients are still being charged by GPs for blood tests
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
DUBLIN
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
IRELAND
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Fierce and frenetic contest leaves Ireland U20s a sniff of Six Nations title
Joe Schmidt's third Six Nations title with Ireland shows his enduring quality
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie