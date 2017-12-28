Have you seen 14-year-old Leon Wilson? He's been missing since last night

GARDAÍ IN STORE Street are asking the public to come forward with any information in relation to the whereabouts of 14-year-old Leon Wilson.

Leon has been missing for 24 hours, and was last seen on Eden Quay in Dublin city centre at 9.15pm last night.

He is approximately 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey North Face tracksuit with a blue trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.