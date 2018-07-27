This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 27 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA's Central Council to convene special meeting over Liam Miller tribute match

It follows a meeting between the game’s organisers and GAA officials earlier this week.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 27 Jul 2018, 8:51 AM
1 hour ago 7,845 Views 48 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4150742
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Liam Miller in action for the Republic of Ireland
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE GAA’s CENTRAL Council will convene a special meeting this weekend to discuss the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Liam Miller tribute match.

Earlier this week, the association said it would consider proposals put forward by the organisers of the match, following a meeting between both parties.

The match has been the subject of ongoing controversy, after the Cork County Board refused to let its 45,000-seater stadium be used for the match because of the GAA’s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for foreign sports.

Following political and public pressure in recent days, a GAA spokesman confirmed to TheJournal.ie that another meeting of Central Council will take place on Saturday.

Central Council acts as the governing body of the association between its annual Congress, endorsing proposals that do not need to be approved by Congress each February.

However, it remains unclear what decision will be made by Central Council this weekend, as exemptions to rule 5.1 can only be granted at Congress, although there could be a way around this.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The game is being held to raise funds for charity and the family of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year aged just 36.

On Monday, one of the game’s organisers Michael O’Flynn said that Miller’s family did not want “any controversy” over the fixture, which sold out within minutes of going on sale last week.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'A huge victory' - Transgender man awarded €5,000 compensation from barber who refused to cut his hair
58,553  0
2
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
57,881  89
3
Spider eats native Irish lizard in first recorded case
41,090  54
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
1,470  0
2
Plans for the new U2 visitor centre in Dublin have been unveiled
911  0
3
'Seriously insolvent' renewable energy group OpenHydro is headed for liquidation
600  0
The42
1
Ireland storm into Hockey World Cup quarter-finals after sensational win over India
30,560  40
2
As it happened: Dundalk v AEK Larnaca, Europa League second qualifying round
24,492  9
3
Alex Ferguson looks healthy as he speaks publicly for the first time since brain haemorrhage
22,515  21
DailyEdge
1
A hurler wearing a GAA jersey features in the latest issue of Vogue Paris
12,332  6
2
Stanford rapist claims he only wanted 'sexual outercourse' and FYI this needs to be cancelled
6,382  3
3
Ed Sheeran randomly makes an appearance in a new Boyzone music video
5,314  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Rape trial jury discharged after juror says others were 'slagging' him
Man who launched vicious assault on girlfriend gets suspended sentence
Man jailed for 10 years for infecting two former partners with HIV
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Tributes paid to 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Waterford
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
COURT
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
McGregor to be evaluated to see how many anger management classes he needs
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie