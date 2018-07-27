GAA's Central Council to convene special meeting over Liam Miller tribute match

THE GAA’s CENTRAL Council will convene a special meeting this weekend to discuss the use of Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Liam Miller tribute match.

Earlier this week, the association said it would consider proposals put forward by the organisers of the match, following a meeting between both parties.

The match has been the subject of ongoing controversy, after the Cork County Board refused to let its 45,000-seater stadium be used for the match because of the GAA’s rule 5.1, prohibiting the use of its grounds for foreign sports.

Following political and public pressure in recent days, a GAA spokesman confirmed to TheJournal.ie that another meeting of Central Council will take place on Saturday.

Central Council acts as the governing body of the association between its annual Congress, endorsing proposals that do not need to be approved by Congress each February.

However, it remains unclear what decision will be made by Central Council this weekend, as exemptions to rule 5.1 can only be granted at Congress, although there could be a way around this.

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh stadium Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The game is being held to raise funds for charity and the family of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year aged just 36.

On Monday, one of the game’s organisers Michael O’Flynn said that Miller’s family did not want “any controversy” over the fixture, which sold out within minutes of going on sale last week.