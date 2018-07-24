GAA to 'consider proposal' of Liam Miller tribute match organisers

Liam Miller Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE GAA HAS said this evening that it ‘will consider’ the proposals of the organisers of the Liam Miller tribute match.

The match, slated for 5 September, has been the subject of much controversy as to whether it could take place at the GAA venue of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with a capacity of 45,000, rather than the smaller venue of Cork City’s Turner’s Cross, which holds just 7,000.

The GAA and the organisers of the match spent much of today in negotiations as to the future of the benefit match – held in memory of former Republic of Ireland international Miller, who passed away earlier this year aged just 36.

In a joint statement the GAA and the match organisers said the the association “will now further consider the proposal” discussed at the meeting.

No clarity was given as to whether Páirc Uí Chaoimh is now on the table.

“There will be no further comment from any of the parties involved in these discussions at this time,” the statement concluded.

The larger stadium, recently refurbished using public funds, was previously ruled out by the GAA due to its own rulebook – which states that only Croke Park can be opened up to outside events without being considered by the association’s annual congress.

The association has endured a difficult couple of weeks on the PR front – with the ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ saga, regarding the venue of Kildare’s championship qualifier match with Mayo, seeing the GAA suffer an embarrassing climbdown in its standoff with the Leinster county.