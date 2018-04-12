Poll: Should fines for returning a library book late be scrapped?

AT CABINET LAST night, ministers discussed a proposed strategy to increase library use over the next four years by making the public more aware of their functions and extending the services on offer.

One part of this plan included the scrapping of late fines in libraries.

Late fines in libraries are around 5 or 10 cents per book per day it’s overdue, with a cap beyond that so it doesn’t go over a certain amount.

And, in Dublin libraries for example, once your fines reach €20, you’re not allowed borrow any further books at the library.

So, today we’re asking you: Should fines for returning a library book late be scrapped?

