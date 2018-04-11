Late returning a library book? The government wants to scrap late fines

THE GOVERNMENT IS to consider scrapping late fines in libraries as part of a number of library reforms.

Tonight’s Cabinet meeting discussed a proposed strategy on increasing library use over the next four years by making the public more aware of their functions and extending the services on offer.

The proposed plan aims to increase membership by implementing more user-friendly opening hours; removing fines and book charges; reaching out to marginalised communities; and developing digital learning centres in libraries.

Late fines in libraries are around 5 or 10 cents per book per day it’s overdue, with a cap beyond that so it doesn’t go over a certain amount.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring will be publishing the National Library Strategy in the coming weeks.