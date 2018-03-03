Eight men charged over alleged Lidl looting

GARDAI HAVE SAID that eight men between the ages of 24 to 47 have been charged with various offences including theft, burglary and trespassing arising from an incident at a Lidl supermarket last night.

One man in his 30s remains in custody.

A number of garda units were deployed following reports of burglary and thefts of vehicles in the Fortunestown Lane area of Tallaght.

Gardai said that “substantial damage” was caused to the supermarket and further damage to another premises in Jobstown.

A garda spokesman said: “All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda Stations. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 016666000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800666111 or any Garda Station.”

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.