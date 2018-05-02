Lidl recalls dried fruit products as labels were not printed in English

LIDL IS RECALLING a number of batches of its Alesto dried fruit products, as the labels are not in English.

The recalled batches Source: FSAI

The Alesto Pitted & Dried Apricots (Albaricoques/Alperces) and Alesto Dried Mixed Fruit (Mezcla de frutas/Mistura de frutos) contain sulphur dioxide.

There may also be an unintentional presence of nuts in these products, along with the Alesto Pitted & Dried Dates (Dátiles/Tâmaras) and in the Alesto Dried Figs (Higos/Figos), according to Food Safety Authority Ireland (FSAI).

The details of the affected products are as follow:

Source: FSAI

The FSAI said the batches may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of sulphur dioxide, sulphites or nuts.