Gardaí concerned for welfare of 14-year-old girl missing since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public to help trace the whereabouts of 14-year-old Lily Anne Martin who is missing from Cork.

Lily Anne was last seen leaving her home at Elm Drive, Shamrock Lawn, Douglas at 9am last Friday, 13 April.

She is described at 5’2″, with brown hair, brown eyes and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing her school uniform – a light blue jumper, a t-shirt and a dark blue skirt.

Gardaí and Lily Anne’s family are concerned for her welfare.

They are asking anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts to contact Tougher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.