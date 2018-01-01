  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Male (29) charged in connection to the murder of a man in Limerick

Gardaí were called to the scene at Pallaskenry, Co Limerick on Saturday.

By Christina Finn Monday 1 Jan 2018, 7:50 PM
Image: Paolo Trabattoni/Flickr/CC

GARDAÍ IN NEWCASTLEWEST investigating the murder of a male in a house in the village of Pallaskenry, Co Limerick have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the 30 December shortly before 5pm and discovered the body of a male in his 30s at the house.

The area was immediately sealed off for a technical examination.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and detained at Newcastlewest Garda Station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

He will appear before Newcastlewest District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Comments have been disabled due to the commencement of court proceedings.

