Witnesses sought to Limerick school bus collision

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a collision involving a school bus to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred on 7 February and involved a car and a school bus at Connelly’s Cross, Caherconlish, Co Limerick.

The school bus had collected pupils in Caherconlish village at approximately 8.15am and was travelling towards Hospital village on the R513.

The car was travelling from Mitchelstown towards Caherconlish. The collision occurred at 8.30am.

A total of 32 people had to attend the hospital following the crash. A number were still in hospital a day later. At least 18 minors were hospitalised.

A small number of people fractured bones during the crash while most of the patients suffered from musculoskeletal and soft tissue injuries.

Children and their families were also offered counselling while in hospital and follow-up psychiatric support is being arranged through their school.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses – especially anyone who may have been on that stretch of road at the relevant time and/or may have dash cams – to contact them on Roxboro Road at 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- Additional reporting Cianan Brennan