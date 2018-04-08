  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 8 April, 2018
Two due in court over burglary and attempted getaway in Limerick

Three men were arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning in the Castletroy area following an attempted getaway from an alleged burglary.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 12:58 PM
1 Kilmallock District Court Source: Courts.ie

TWO MEN ARE due to appear in court in Limerick presently in connection with a burglary and resultant getaway attempt.

Gardaí arrested three men yesterday with regard to the burglary and the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in the Castletroy area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Garryowen as part of an Operation Thor patrol, with the car subsequently taking off at speed.

When it came to a stop three men fled. They were subsequently picked up by gardaí following a search and arrested.

The two men will appear at Kilmallock District Court today at 1pm.

The third of the three appeared in Limerick District Court yesterday.

