Heroin and cannabis worth €150,000 seized in Limerick

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have arrested a 56-year-old man after seizing a quantity of drugs in the city yesterday.

Officers from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and the Garda Armed Support Unit searched a house at Colbert Park in Janesboro.

During the search, 5kg of cannabis herb – worth an estimated €100,000 – and 12oz of heroin – worth an estimated €50,000 – was discovered.

The man was arrested at the scene, and is currently being held at Henry Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.