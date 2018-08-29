Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car

HIDDEN DANGERS: Speedy recovery to the two Garda members from Roxboro Road station in Limerick whom were injured by two loose horses. One of our colleagues remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds. The job of the Frontline is hugely unpredictable. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/YY0bg9nhib — GRA (@gardarep) August 28, 2018 Source: GRA /Twitter

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE Association (GRA) has wished a speedy recovery for two gardaí, after they suffered injuries when their patrol car was trampled by a horse.

One of them remains in hospital with a broken arm and head wounds, the GRA said.

In a statement, the garda spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.30am, on Tuesday 28 August 2018, gardaí were attending an incident on the N18 between Limerick Tunnel and Roxboro Road junction, when an official vehicle was struck by a runaway horse which was killed instantly.

The two gardaí who were traveling in the car were taken to University Hospital Limerick with minor injuries.

The gardaí are from Roxboro Road Station in Limerick.