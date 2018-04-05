  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Minister asked to help teachers 'owed thousands' after language school closes

The trade union has written to the Social Protection Minister asking her to provide assistance for the teachers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 2:22 PM
1 minute ago 2 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3941903
Image: LanLearn
Image: LanLearn

TRADE UNION UNITE has written to the government to ask for assistance for teachers who claim to be owed thousands after a language school in Limerick closed last week.

Lanlearn is based in the Parkway Shopping Centre in Limerick and gives English language classes that are mandatory as part of Ireland’s visa programme.

Unite say that around 10 teachers are owed up to €30,000 each in unpaid wages, and are asking the Minister for Social Protection, Regina Doherty, to assist teachers by granting them exceptional leave and allowing them to apply for assistance to the Insolvency Payments Scheme.

Parkway Parkway Shopping Centre, where the language school was based. Source: Google Maps

Unite’s regional organiser Roy Hassey said the case highlighted shortcomings in the Insolvency Payments Scheme, which can only be activated in a liquidation.

“Given that the business has not declared insolvency, the school proprietor remains liable for the wages owed and other debts. However, the owner – who, according to documentation seen by Unite, bought the school for €100 in early 2017 – has effectively disappeared.

“The losers in this situation are the workers and other creditors: they cannot retrieve monies owed from Lanlearn’s proprietor, and are not eligible for assistance from the IPS since no insolvency has been declared or liquidator appointed.”

Advice for students

In an automatic email response, the college said that students who have paid for a course that now won’t be completed are entitled to an alternative course.

For those who have started their course but not completed it, or just arrived in Ireland and yet to start their course, Lanlearn’s general advice is:

“The insurance provider of Learner Protection for the Limerick International Study Centre (LISC) has informed the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS) that it will make alternative arrangements for all registered students to study in other English language schools in Limerick.”

Students who have yet to start their course are advised to get in touch with the insurers to find out what they are entitled to.

In cases where people want to renew their visas and have pre-paid for a course at Lanlearn, the college says:

If you paid for your course before 26 January you will be able to renew your visa at immigration. If you paid for your course after, you will need to wait until you have a new school before registering with immigration.

If you have paid for your course in Limerick but have not yet arrived in Ireland, you’re advised to contact the ICOS.

The Department of Social Protection and the Lanlearn college have been contacted for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
43,680  0
2
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
38,303  7
3
Pensioner arrested for murder after burglar stabbed to death in London
38,176  100
Fora
1
Citywest Hotel was ordered to pay a worker accused of making 'lewd comments' to a guest
799  0
2
A tapas bar says turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
751  0
3
'It will surely raise concerns' – Commercial stamp duty takings are well below target this year
83  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Champions League quarter-final
45,748  81
2
Man City bus pelted with eggs, flares and glass bottles at Anfield
44,531  83
3
Ray Wilkins dies aged 61 after suffering cardiac arrest
43,025  44
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 things that won't be included in the new sex education curriculum
7,818  1
2
John Krasinkski told an airport official he was married to Emily Blunt, but he wasn't having it
6,106  0
3
Cynthia Nixon was scarlet when fans applauded Big for getting Carrie a closet in the SATC movie
5,927  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Poll: Do you trust Facebook?
Up to 45,000 Irish Facebook profiles may have been affected by Cambridge Analytica data breach
Up to 87 million people impacted by Facebook data breach
GARDAí
Man arrested after â¬27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man arrested after €27.8k, drugs, car and designer watch seized in CAB searches
Man dies after being struck by car in Sligo
Two men charged over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
DUBLIN
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded â¬6,000 for unfair dismissal
Hotel security guard sacked after showing guest her own 'sex tape' awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal
Man arrested in connection with murder of Polish man
Charlestown Shopping Centre could be yours for €35.5 million
SHOOTING
Four staff members dead following shooting at Turkish university
Four staff members dead following shooting at Turkish university
People who saw girl being shot dead asked to 'do the right thing' and come forward
Murder investigation launched in London after second teen shot inside 24 hours dies

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie