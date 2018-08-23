This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest chief suspect in Limerick stabbing

The incident happened early on Monday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 23 Aug 2018, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,458 Views 2 Comments
The Woodbine Avenue area where the double stabbing occurred.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps
The Woodbine Avenue area where the double stabbing occurred.
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in relation to a double stabbing which left a 22-year-old man fighting for his life.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident which happened in the Woodbine Avenue area of Caherdavin, Limerick, at around 3am on Monday morning.

He was arrested by gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and officers have 24 hours to either charge or release the man.

The 22-year-old victim continues to fight for his life at Cork University Hospital. A second man injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital.

