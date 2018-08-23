Gardaí arrest chief suspect in Limerick stabbing

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 20s in relation to a double stabbing which left a 22-year-old man fighting for his life.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident which happened in the Woodbine Avenue area of Caherdavin, Limerick, at around 3am on Monday morning.

He was arrested by gardaí under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and officers have 24 hours to either charge or release the man.

The 22-year-old victim continues to fight for his life at Cork University Hospital. A second man injured in the incident has been discharged from hospital.