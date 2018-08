The Woodbine Avenue area where the double stabbing occurred.

The Woodbine Avenue area where the double stabbing occurred.

TWO PEOPLE WERE injured in a double stabbing incident which occured in the early hours of this morning in Limerick.

A 22-year-old man is in a critical condition while a 23-year-old man received non life-threatening injuries in the incident which happened in the Woodbine Avenue area of Caherdavin at around 3am.

Both men are receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital.

No arrests have yet been made.

A garda spokesman said: ”