  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Turning the lion hunters into lion defenders

An NGO is attempting to convince a rural community in Tanzania to give up their old ways.

By Raymond Foley Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,233 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3937787

IMG_3296 3

Beneath Mwayangi Hill, men from the Barabaig tribe dance for their future wives. Traditionally only men who have speared a lion are allowed to partake. However, with lion numbers dwindling, the age-old practices of the Barabaig are beginning to change with the help of an NGO.

Park Life

Border 1 Source: Ray Foley

The Barabaig people inhabit the outskirts of Ruaha National Park. Sprawling across central Tanzania, the park is larger in size than Northern Ireland.

Buffalo, zebras, giraffes, leopards, cheetahs, and wild dogs are all found in the park. The lion population, numbering in the thousands, is one of the largest in Africa.

Village Land

PB210531 3

Beyond the National Park’s invisible boundary lies village land. Here, amongst the acacia scrub, are the thorny enclosures of the Barabaig.

Pastoralists by nature, their daily lives are dictated by the needs of their cows and goats. Lion attacks on livestock are common. A family’s wealth is decided by head of cattle, so losses are keenly felt.

Nomadic hunters

DSC_0247 3

The Barabaig are renowned as skilled hunters. Defending their livelihoods from ‘simba’ – lion in Swahili – has always been a central aspect of their culture.

Nomads by birthright, the tribe arrived in Ruaha in the 1970s, concluding a 200-year journey from Ethiopia.

Cheek by jowl

Border 2

This paw mark (above, left) was found inside a family’s enclosure.

When cattle are taken by lions, a retaliation hunt is typically initiated. A group of young warriors, armed with spears, give chase to the lions.

Powerful culture forces bear down on these men. A successful hunt confers status, wealth, and maybe even a wife.

In love and war

Border 3

The Tanzanian government, alongside conservation NGOs, are trying to eradicate the practice of tribal lion hunting. However, the tradition runs deep.

In Barabaig culture, a warrior must spear a lion before he can partake in a courtship dance.

Defending the enemy

DSC_0084 3

A local NGO, the Ruaha Carnivore Project run the Lion Defender programme. Respected lion hunters from each village are paid to prevent lion hunts taking place.

Like the act of hunting a lion, accepting the role of lion defender gives the social status of Barabaig a lift. However, it comes with significant challenges, often putting them in direct conflict with tribal elders.

Lion defender Julius (above) contemplates his role over a feed of goat.

Dead Lion

DSC_2656 3

A dead lion is significant event for both locals and the team at Ruaha Carnivore Project alike.

A team will be sent out to assess the lion. The key question from RCPs point of view is whether the hunt was a traditional Barabaig hunt. The signs are obvious – spear wounds and specific body parts such as the left paw, teeth and tail removed.

It was not possible to determine how the lion above died, a relief for the lion guardian in this area as there are serious consequences for not stopping a lion hunt taking place – they could potentially be let go.

Good medicine

PB220739 2

A cow is seen here being tackled to the ground to administer medicine. 80% of livestock mortality in the area is due to illness.

The Carnivore Project gives basic medicines to the pastoralists in the hope that occasional lion depredation will be tolerated if overall losses are reduced.

Lion Proof

PB210430 3

Lion defender Musse stands in front of his predator-proof cattle enclosure.

Traditional enclosures are made from thorny vegetation. Lions can jump over these easily, even with a goat in their mouth. Failing that, the lions will circle the enclosure and spook the livestock, who panic and break out.

The Carnivore Project offers these upgraded enclosures to local families for a heavily discounted price. So far, no livestock have been lost from these enclosures.

Hearts and minds

Border 4

A young mother experiencing problems after giving birth leaves her village, located deep in the bush.

The Carnivore project runs an unofficial ambulance service in on the outskirts of the park. It is one way of showing a sometimes sceptical community that they are there to help.

Another is to offer lifts along the long dusty roads.

Competing for predators

Border 5

A Hyena strolls through village land in the dead of night.

The Carnivore Project builds goodwill and harnesses local knowledge of animal movement by running a monthly camera trap competition with a $2,000 prize.

The results are a valuable source of data for the NGO. Camera trap research has indicated higher predator densities on village land than exist inside the park.

Capacity

DSC_0190 3

Life in the bush can be demanding. Western conservation agencies can struggle with keeping staff in the field.

A lack of continuity can cause problems, especially when hard-earned community relationships have to be reset.

Michael Chamara (above, left) born under Kilimanjaro, is part of a new highly educated group of Tanzanian conservationists. He is completing a PhD with Oxford while managing the lion collaring work at the Carnivore Project.

Tomorrow’s world

PB231002 2

This young Barabaig boys faces an uncertain future. If the Barabaig are to the tolerate thee old enemy living in their midst they must see real benefits.

Currently tourism provides no dividends to this tribe. Unless something changes, lions will remain a nuisance in the eyes of the Barabaig, one that shows up late at night to steal their wealth.

All images by Raymond Foley, with additional photography by Cian Kearns.

This article was supported by the Simon Cumbers Media Fund.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Raymond Foley

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Body of missing Tipperary man found
51,401  6
2
What did Irish people do during Storm Emma? We watched RTÉ and logged onto Pornhub
49,021  69
3
Missing girl (14) found safe and well
46,832  19
Fora
1
Why Irish distillers are sure the world is yet to hit 'peak gin'
142  0
2
Here's a handy way to build trust in the wake of Europe's strict data protection rules
97  0
3
Tourism bigwigs want to entice more big-spending execs from North America
57  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
55,404  0
2
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
44,319  90
3
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
37,998  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kate Hudson says she announced her pregnancy because trying to hide it was too tough
5,455  0
2
Niall Horan, Colin Farrell, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
4,728  0
3
Arcade Fire covered Linger at last night's Dublin gig, and everyone was emotional
4,162  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Three more arrests in Limerick burglary crackdown after garda pursuit
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government
COURT
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
'Yes, your honour': Details of Conor McGregor assault charges read out in New York court
Woman who pretended to be widow of Grenfell Tower victim jailed for four years
Exiled former Catalan leader freed on bail by German court
IRELAND
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
Ireland's one millionth parkrun is happening this morning

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie