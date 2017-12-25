Teenager arrested in connection with murder of woman in Lisburn

POLICE IN THE North have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman in Lisburn.
The PSNI launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at a house in the city.
The man arrested is a teenager, aged 19.
Detective Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI’s serious crime branch said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman at a house in the Lisburn area.”
Read: At least five dead after bus ploughs into Moscow pedestrian underpass
Read: Two men missing after car goes into river in Mayo
COMMENTS (28)