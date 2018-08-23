Pope-a-scopes and John Paul II's in-flight menu: Uncovering the curios of the '79 visit

AN ESTIMATED 2.7 million people turned out to catch a glimpse of John Paul II during his 1979 visit to Ireland.

The popular pontiff visited several locations, including Dublin, Drogheda, Galway and Knock, during his three-day trip – kick-starting a mini-industry of pope-related products in the process.

We visited The Little Museum of Dublin to have a peek at some of their ’79 Pope items, ahead of this weekend’s visit by Pope Francis.

David Meaney, designer of the museum’s The Wings of Ireland’ exhibition which details the aviation aspect of Pope John Paul II’s visit, says that the occasion nurtured people’s entrepreneurial spirit.