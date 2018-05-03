  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 3 May, 2018
One man in critical condition after shooting at Nashville shopping centre

Police said the shooting appeared to be the result of an ongoing dispute between two males.

By Associated Press Thursday 3 May 2018, 9:17 PM
Updated at 9.50pm

NASHVILLE POLICE SAID a suspect is in custody and there’s no further threat after a man was wounded inside a shopping centre in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was taken to Skyline Medical Center in a critical condition. Nashville police said that early indications were that the incident was a result of “an ongoing dispute”.

The suspected gunman left the building and immediately surrendered, they said.

Initially there were media reports of a number of casualties, but the Nashville Fire Department said these were false.

The Opry Mills Mall was evacuated after reports of gunfire that prompted a large police response. At least half a dozen ambulances converged on the scene; police said they were sweeping the building as a precaution.

Troopers were already in the mall’s parking lot doing motorcycle training, so they set up a perimeter to support the responding police officers, Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Miller said.

The US law enforcement organisation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is also responding to the scene of the shooting.

- With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

