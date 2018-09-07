Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork

A NUMBER OF sightings of a ‘puma’ have been reported to the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals prompting the group to set live traps to catch the big cat.

A number of sightings have been reported to the CSPCA in the last two weeks in the Fountainstown and Crosshaven areas of Cork.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville show on RedFM, CSPCA spokesperson Vincent Cashman said that while the sightings are out of the ordinary, they are “not impossible”.

The reports we have gotten are too credible to ignore.

“We have no confirmation yet that this is a Puma, the people that we have been dealing with are very credible, it is a large cat,” Cashman said.

Despite the eyewitness accounts, no official report has been made with local gardaí.

The CSPCA says that it has laid live traps and set up trail cameras along areas where the animal was originally reportedly seen.

“If they are cornered or frightened they have the potential to be dangerous.

“We have traps out, this has been going on for nearly two weeks,” he said.

Local vets have been notified in case the animal needs to be tranquillised but Cashman says they’re trying to catch it live first.

Cashman told RedFM that while the nearby Fota Wildlife Park does not keep pumas or cougars it would not be unusual for someone to be keeping the large cat as a pet as the CSPCA has seen a rise in the number of people keeping wild pets.

“There have a few who have kept these as pets.

“If you have enough money and want to buy something you generally can,” Cashman concluded.

While the animal has not made itself known to the animal welfare group it has made an appearance on Twitter.