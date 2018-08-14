This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 14 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Terror attack remains 'highly likely' after 'shocking' incident outside Westminster

A car was driven into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Aug 2018, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 7,428 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4180694
Forensics officers work near the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London this morning.
Image: Frank Augstein/AP/Press Association Images
Forensics officers work near the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London this morning.
Forensics officers work near the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London this morning.
Image: Frank Augstein/AP/Press Association Images

A SPOKESMAN FOR British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the terror threat level remains severe – meaning an attack is highly likely.

Earlier today a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences after a silver Ford Fiesta was crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London shortly after 7.30am. No one was seriously injured.

May’s spokesman described the incident as “shocking”, according to Sky News.

He noted that since 2017 13 Islamist plots and four far-right terror plots have successfully been foiled in the UK. As of the end of June, security services were carrying out 676 live investigations.

Assistant Metropolitan Police Commissioner Neil Basu said the man arrested this morning is not cooperating with police.

“At this early stage of the investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police. There is no intelligence of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the UK in connection with this incident.

Our priority is to formally identify the suspect and establish his motivations if we can.

Parliament Square was closed for several hours after the incident but has since reopened.

London has been the scene of a number of terror attacks in recent years. In March 2017 52-year-old Briton Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and Bridge Street, killing five people and injuring dozens more. He then fatally stabbed a police officer before being shot dead by another officer.

In June 2017 a van was deliberative driven into pedestrians on London Bridge before its three occupants, Khuram Shazad Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba, began stabbing innocent victims. The men killed eight people and injured dozens others before being shot dead by police.

Adapting its landscape

London has adapted the landscape around its major landmarks to protect them from terror attacks.

“Since the early 1990s, London has led the way in advancing urban counter-terrorist security in the form of ‘rings of steel’,” Professor Jon Coaffee, of the Resilient Cities Lab at the University of Warwick, told AFP.

The ‘ring of steel’ consists of strategically-positioned entry checkpoints, bollards and high-tech surveillance combined with visible policing at times of high threat.

Over the last 10 years, additional measures have been deployed throughout London, centred upon the so-called Government Security Zone encompassing the Whitehall ministries district surrounding the parliament.

The ‘ring of steel’ is also deployed for specific occasions, such as US President Donald Trump’s one-night stay at the American ambassador’s residence in the British capital in July. The building was surrounded by a temporary metal security fence.

Whitehall, targeted today, has extra security measures in place around parliament, with concrete barriers, bollards, concealed barriers and more obvious security measures.

Most were installed after the 9-11 attacks in the United States and the 2005 London bombings due to the fear of indiscriminate attacks against public places.

However, “over time, terrorist attacks have become more sophisticated, employing tactics and targeting locations which negate such traditional security architectures”, Coaffee said.

Since the Westminster Bridge attack last year, concrete blocks and metal barriers have appeared on the city’s bridges to prevent cars driving onto footpaths, at the entrances to public spaces and in front of transport hubs.

Yellow metal security arches have appeared on footpaths around Buckingham Palace, while barriers have been installed around Windsor Castle, the historic royal residence west of London.

In 2014, the City of London — the capital’s financial district — rolled out a large deployment of armed police in a bid to reassure the public and deter and detect terror activity.

The system — which also relies on the vigilance of the public and local businesses who are encouraged to report any unusual sightings — has since been copied in other British cities.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Westminster car crash: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorist offences
    90,147  92
    2
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    82,275  36
    3
    		Family which spent night in garda station offered 'evening only' accommodation
    50,759  17
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes Stores is turning a long-vacant, former Blackrock pub into a new store
    609  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you check work emails while on holiday?
    396  0
    3
    		A probe into FBD's boss has 'cast an unwelcome shadow' - despite coming up clear
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		'I left my friends’ Whatsapp group the week before the 2013 final thinking, 'I can’t have any distractions''
    48,205  12
    2
    		Munster coaches spend off-season in New Zealand in search of missing 1%
    24,336  29
    3
    		'Critical safety systems' issue forces Spurs to push back opening of new stadium
    23,906  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is celebrating International Left-Handers Day by reminding the public of their struggles
    6,584  0
    2
    		People are sharing the random things their partner does for them, and it is too pure
    6,528  0
    3
    		Lena Dunham shared a list of baby names she created with her ex, Jack Antonoff
    4,622  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    Thieves escape empty-handed after setting off smoke alarm during McDonald's break-in
    Man hospitalised following knife attack in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Man seriously injured during reported hammer assault in Dublin
    Man seriously injured during reported hammer assault in Dublin
    Family of five rescued after yacht runs aground in Skerries
    Poll: Do you welcome new hotels being built in Dublin?
    TOURISM
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Roscommon
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Roscommon
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Offaly
    Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Meath

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie