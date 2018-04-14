Spaniard assaulted on London underground because she 'should speak English when in England'

BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE have said they are investigating a “vicious and racially-motivated assault” on the London underground late last week.

The incident occurred on a night time Central Line service from Liverpool Street to Stratford in east London last Saturday 7 April.

At around 3.45am, a 24-year-old Spanish woman was assaulted by two other women when speaking to some friends in Spanish.

Police said the women started shouting at her and said she should be “talking English when in England”.

They then grabbed her and pulled her around the by the hair, which resulted in injuries to the Spanish woman’s scalp and cuts to her face.

The women were both black and had braided hair. They were described as being in their late 20s, with one wearing a brown jacket, and the other wearing a black one.

Officers are currently looking at CCTV of the incident, and are keen to speak to any witnesses who may have been on the train.