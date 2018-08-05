This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 5 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sitdown Sunday: Death in North Korea - the untold story of Otto Warmbier

Grab a comfy chair and sit back with some of the week’s best longreads.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 5 Aug 2018, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,568 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4158951

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

We’ve hand-picked the week’s best reads for you to savour.

1. An unsolved murder at a notorious tower block

News: Funeral for Otto Warmbier Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

shutterstock_526871629

The remains of a teenage girl were found near the Italian building Hotel House, which is largely lived in by new immigrants. This article asks if prejudice hampered the investigation into the the girl’s death.

(The Guardian, approx 26 mins reading time)

There are 480 apartments, but nobody knows how many people live here. In the summer, when large numbers of Bangladeshi and Senegalese people come to the area to work as beach vendors, the number probably surpasses 3,000. There are only a handful of Italians still living in the block. All eight of its lifts are broken, there is no piped drinking water, the sewage is backing up and there are holes in the walls and floors on every level.

2. Beautycon

If you’re interested in the beauty industry, then Beautycon (which takes place in the US), is your Superbowl. Elizabeth Holmes went there to see what it says about the beauty industry today, how women spend their money, and who’s jumping on the beauty bandwagon.

(New York Times, approx 16 mins reading time)

Beautycon is a festival, yes, but it’s also a data-gathering machine. Two hundred beacons sprinkled throughout the floor in Los Angeles allowed organizers to heat-map the crowds, showing where the largest groups of attendees were congregating. Beautycon held eight focus groups each day that weekend, talking to 320 consumers about their shopping habits and attitudes on health and wellness. Each wristband was equipped with radio-frequency identification (R.F.I.D.) technology, allowing the organizers to monitor the path people took, how long they lingered, and if they visited a booth multiple times.

3. The untold story of Otto Warmbier

News: Funeral for Otto Warmbier Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Otto Warmbier was a visitor to North Korea when he did something he was prohibited from doing – and ended up in jail. His story ended tragically, as he returned to the US with brain damage, only to die shortly afterwards. Here’s his story.

(GQ, approx 49 mins reading time)

Cindy was prepared for her son to be changed, but she had not expected this. Otto’s arms and legs were “totally deformed,” according to his parents. His wavy brown locks had been buzzed off. A feeding tube infiltrated his nostrils. “It looked like someone had taken a pair of pliers and re-arranged his bottom teeth,” as Fred would say. According to Cindy, Otto’s sister fled the plane, screaming, and Cindy ran after her.

4. Born in a cell

Mike Africa was born in a cell 40 years ago, and grew up knowing that his parents would be in jail for decades. Then, this June, his mother was released.

(The Guardian, approx 12 mins reading time)

The placenta was the trickiest part. How to dispose of it without it making a mess that would alert the guards that a child had just been born in a prison cell? There was no medical equipment, no painkillers, no sterilized wipes or hygienic materials of any sort. When it came to cutting the umbilical cord in the absence of scissors, well, that was the easy part: just use your teeth. But Debbie Sims Africa was more stressed about the placenta. It was 1978, she was 22 years old and five weeks into what would turn out to be a 40-year prison sentence.

5. Sperm counts

shutterstock_517914676 Source: Shutterstock/medistock

Fertility isn’t all about women, and now companies are recognising this. Some men’s rights activists are too, which makes the whole topic a thorny one at times.

(New York Times, approx 12 mins reading time)

According to Mr. Tomassi, many men are starting to look into testosterone replacement therapy (T.R.T.). “T.R.T. — it’s a big deal in the manosphere right now,” Mr. Tomassi said. “That’s the real health news: There’s this sudden revelation and guys are saying, ‘Oh man, my sperm count is hella low, how can I fix this?’ Then they realize their testosterone is lower than it should be.”

6. How Fortnite captured teens’ hearts and minds

You might have heard of Fortnite, the game that a lot of teenagers have been captivated by. But what the hell is it, and how have they become so obsessed with it? Here are your answers.

(New Yorker, approx 20 mins reading time)

At times, there have been more than three million people playing it at once. It has been downloaded an estimated sixty million times. (The game, available on PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, and mobile devices, is—crucially—free, but many players pay for additional, cosmetic features, including costumes known as “skins.”) In terms of fervor, compulsive behavior, and parental noncomprehension, the Fortnite craze has elements of Beatlemania, the opioid crisis, and the ingestion of Tide Pods.

…AND A CLASSIC FROM THE ARCHIVES…

Back in the late 1980s, the Menendez Brothers were big news. Lyle and Erik were accused of murdering their parents at the Beverly Hills mansion, but denied it. In 1990, Vanity Fair carried a story based on audio recordings made by the men’s therapist.

(Vanity Fair, approx 70 mins reading time)

It wasn’t until a hysterical 911 call came in to the Beverly Hills police station around midnight that there was any indication that the sounds had not been made by firecrackers. The sons of the house, Lyle and Erik, having returned from the movies, where they said they saw Batman again after they couldn’t get into Licence to Kill because of the lines, drove in the gate at 722 North Elm Drive, parked their car in the courtyard, entered the house by the front door, and found their parents dead, sprawled on the floor and couch in the television room.

More: The best reads from every previous Sitdown Sunday>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Wildfire unveils huge WWII 'EIRE' sign on Bray Head
80,064  53
2
Call for winner of €1 million EuroMillions raffle ticket to come forward
46,613  13
3
Body found by UK police in search for missing midwife
37,499  0
Fora
1
The Dutch brand trying to make buying glasses fun is launching its first Irish store
265  0
2
Cork will play host to one of the world's first aquaculture startup accelerators
139  0
3
'Changing the relationships between banks and customers will take a lot more than slick PR'
110  0
The42
1
As it happened: Ireland v Spain, Women's Hockey World Cup semi-final
143,195  61
2
As It Happened: Kerry v Kildare, Galway v Monaghan - All-Ireland SFC Super 8s match tracker
119,948  46
3
Ireland in dreamland as Graham Shaw’s history-makers advance to first-ever World Cup final
59,611  148
DailyEdge
1
Una Foden's ex Ben Foden is getting a bollacking over his latest Insta
13,233  4
2
Danny Dyer is calling out "new age sexism" after the papers reported on his, eh, "massive package"
11,011  3
3
11 of the saddest rental properties in Dublin this August
9,761  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Garda management ordered officers to drop duties and deal with looming juvenile prosecution scandal
Motorist fined after parking in disabled bay using out-of-date permit belonging to relative
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cavan
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Carlow
OPINION
'I canât see him as a Thor FitzGerald': 10 rules for choosing a baby name
'I can’t see him as a Thor FitzGerald': 10 rules for choosing a baby name
'A gambler can lose everything in an instant, destroying countless lives around them in the process'
'Despite Newbridge and Liam Miller outcomes, the GAA lost as it looked to be bullied by public opinion'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie