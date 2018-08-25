Not heading to catch the papal visit? Here are some other things to do this weekend

WHILE POPE MANIA might be hard to escape this weekend, there is plenty going on if the papal visit is not your thing.

Here’s a roundup of what is going on around the country.

Monaghan

Carrickmacross Arts Festival Source: carrickmacrossartsfestival

Callans of the Bridge is playing host to the Carrickmacross Arts Festival with some of the music and comedy acts while fringe events are taking place at other venues throughout the town.

Kila and The Eskies take to the main stage tonight while Ham Sandwich and Mundy lead the lineup tomorrow.

There’s a host of workshops, talks and seminars, poetry recitals, a play area for kids and trad music sessions.

Individual day tickets are €22 while kids under 12 go free with two per ticket-holding adults.

For more information and a full line-up check out the festival website.

Dublin

Source: Ukulele Hooley in Dun Laoghaire

Ukulele Hooley, Ireland’s international ukulele festival is taking place in Dun Laoghaire today and tomorrow.

Don’t worry if you can’t play the ukulele, you have a chance to learn at one of the workshops over the weekend.

The Ukulele Hooley open mic event is on tonight while a concert in the Peoples Park will round off Sunday.

For more details, visit the Ukulele Hooley website.

"Sunset, Sunrise" the major exhibition of work by prominent Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

The Irish Museum of Modern Art is closed tomorrow because of the road restrictions in place for the Papal visit.

But today all exhibitions are free of charge.

An exhibition to check out is one by prominent Iranian artist Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, its large mirror sculptures inspired by the mosques of Iran is a visual treat and only opened to the public earlier this month.

To see the full list of exhibitions, check out the website.

Nationwide

Source: IWDG

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group is hosting an All-Ireland whale watch day around the country to raise awareness of the 25 species of porpoises, dolphins and whales recorded to date in Irish Waters.

Today’s free event is a land-based whale watch between 2pm and 5pm.

All watches will be led by experienced IWDG researchers, enthusiasts and whale watchers, who will show you how to observe and identify some of the more commonly recorded cetacean species seen in Irish waters.

They advise to bring binoculars or a spotting scope and dress appropriately for outdoor

weather conditions.

For a full list of locations and meeting points check out the IWDG website.

Cork

Jeremy Irons Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Masters of Tradition, the five-day festival continues this weekend in Bantry with a series of performances of Irish traditional music and a number of talks.

On Sunday fiddler and artistic director of the festival, Martin Hayes will chat to the Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons at the Maritime Hotel, tickets cost €30.

Tickets are still available for the concert at 7.30pm this evening in Bantry House with Cormac Begley and Nava performing.

To see the full line up of events and for ticket information, check out the website.

Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments.