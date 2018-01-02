Commuters warned as a number of horses are on the loose near the M50

The loose horses on the N2.

MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN urged to take care after a number of horses were spotted on a major Dublin road.

GardaÃ­ said that there are a number of the animals loose on the N2 slip road which connects to the M50 northbound.

Officers are at the scene but have warned motorists to take care on approach.

Meanwhile, gardaÃ­ have been busy catching a number of motorists flouting speed limits and drink driving laws.

On New Yearâ€™s Day, officers detected a UK registered vehicle travellingÂ 159 km/h. Officers said the driver will now be summoned to appear in court.