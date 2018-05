THERE WAS ONE winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot, worth a hefty €8,549,067.

The National Lottery said that the ticket was sold in the west, but has not given any further details as of yet.

The winning numbers were 5, 6, 14, 19, 22, 30 and the bonus number was 24.

There were three players who just missed out, getting five of the numbers and the bonus. Each of those will get €41,933.