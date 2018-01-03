THERE HAVE BEEN a few high-profile Lotto stories of late.

Firstly, we had a huge Irish winner when someone in Dublin claimed a €38.9 million Euromillions jackpot just before New Year’s.

Then yesterday we found out that an Irish professional footballer has won €1 million on the Lotto over the Christmas period. Not to mention a €500,000 ticket sold in Meath that went unclaimed.

All the Lotto talk shows how popular the draw is 30 years after it began, but do you partake?

Today’s poll, Do you do the Lotto?

