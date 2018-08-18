The cost of playing the Lotto is going up

THE COST OF playing additional Lotto draws is set to increase from the start of next month.

In a statement today, the National Lottery confirmed that Lotto Plus games will increase in price from 50c to €1.

This is the second price increase to hit Lotto players since a takeover by Premiere Lotteries Ireland (PLI) in 2015, when the price of a standard two-line play increased by €1.

The odds of winning the jackpot were also increased to almost 11 million to one when two extra numbers were added to the selection grid.

The Lotto Plus draw allows players to enter two further draws in addition to the main two-line play. The prizes are currently €500,000 for Lotto Plus 1 and €250,000 for Lotto Plus 2.

Bigger prize

Under the new changes, set to come into effect from September 1, the price for Lotto Plus 1 will double to €1,000,000. It’s the first change to the Lotto Plus game in 16 years.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the changes are “based on player feedback and intended to improve the attractiveness of the game and maximise returns to good causes”.

“There is no change in the price of a panel for the main Lotto Draw,” the statement added.

PLI paid €405 million for a 20-year license to operate the National Lottery in 2014. CEO Dermot Griffin said it would bring in changes that would deliver ‘a more exciting game’ that would ‘generate more funds for good causes’.

Last year €226 million was paid out to good causes.