This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 18 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The cost of playing the Lotto is going up

The cost of the Lotto Plus draws will both increase by 50 cent.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 18 Aug 2018, 12:15 PM
31 minutes ago 3,721 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4188567
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE COST OF playing additional Lotto draws is set to increase from the start of next month.

In a statement today, the National Lottery confirmed that Lotto Plus games will increase in price from 50c to €1.

This is the second price increase to hit Lotto players since a takeover by Premiere Lotteries Ireland (PLI) in 2015, when the price of a standard two-line play increased by €1.

The odds of winning the jackpot were also increased to almost 11 million to one when two extra numbers were added to the selection grid.

The Lotto Plus draw allows players to enter two further draws in addition to the main two-line play. The prizes are currently €500,000 for Lotto Plus 1 and €250,000 for Lotto Plus 2.

Bigger prize

Under the new changes, set to come into effect from September 1, the price for Lotto Plus 1 will double to €1,000,000. It’s the first change to the Lotto Plus game in 16 years.

A National Lottery spokesperson said the changes are “based on player feedback and intended to improve the attractiveness of the game and maximise returns to good causes”.

“There is no change in the price of a panel for the main Lotto Draw,” the statement added.

PLI paid €405 million for a 20-year license to operate the National Lottery in 2014. CEO Dermot Griffin said it would bring in changes that would deliver ‘a more exciting game’ that would ‘generate more funds for good causes’.

Last year €226 million was paid out to good causes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dozens of 'non-existent' emails between former Minister for Justice and PR firm discovered
    62,632  81
    2
    		High Court challenge launched to prevent Drew Harris becoming next Garda Commissioner
    47,111  30
    3
    		Stormy Daniels explains why she pulled out of Celebrity Big Brother at last minute
    38,414  24
    Fora
    1
    		A 'struggling' wing of Dundrum centre will be turned into a new food and drinks quarter
    6,295  0
    2
    		'A disservice to the nation': Pilots say Dublin Airport's new runway will be too short
    3,119  0
    3
    		'A car crash nearly ended our business on day one. I was worried we'd be a laughing stock of Galway'
    711  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    29,059  3
    2
    		Premier League referee quits aged 32 due to 'change in his personal circumstances'
    21,804  10
    3
    		Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    16,888  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		8 true crime podcasts you should sink your teeth into that aren't Serial
    5,572  0
    2
    		People are describing parenting in 5 words or less, and it's as accurate as it gets
    4,617  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    4,787  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    CORK
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' cafÃ© in Cork
    Starbucks has lost its third planning battle over an 'unauthorised' café in Cork
    Sweetnam superb as Munster start season with win over Kidney's London Irish
    Guess who's back! 17-time All-Ireland winner Corkery returns to Rebels' camogie panel
    COURT
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Court of Appeal to rule later this month on woman's challenge to Eighth Referendum result
    Judge rules sufficient evidence to allow Kim Jong Nam murder trial to continue
    American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    HOUSING
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    'Summerhill was the tip of the iceberg': Housing activists take over second property in Dublin
    Dublin rental prices now €500-a-month higher than boom time as students 'left scraping the barrel'
    HAP: Landlords are just turning around and saying, 'Someone else is after coming in with cash'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie