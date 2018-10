THERE WAS ONE lucky winner of this evening’s Lotto jackpot, worth €5,781,232.

The winning numbers were 1, 15, 22, 27, 31, 34 with the bonus number of 42.

It is not known where exactly the ticket was sold as of yet, but the National Lottery has confirmed it was sold in Dublin.

There were no winners of either Lotto Plus One or Lotto Plus Two this evening.