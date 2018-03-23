An award-winning poem: Fur Coat and No Knickers

EVERY YEAR, THE Hennessy Literary Awards award three of Irelandâ€™s finest new writers. The authors have all submitted their work to The Irish Times for its monthlyÂ New Irish Writing page. The judges this year were Marina Carr and Niall Griffiths.

Louise G Cole is a poet and writer from Co Roscommon whoÂ performs her poetry at the monthly Word Corner CafÃ© at the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, and with the Hermit Collective, a group of writers, artists and musicians who stage pop-up shows in the west of Ireland. This year, she won Strokestown Poetry Festivalâ€™s Roscommon Poetsâ€™ Prize. She also writes fiction and was shortlisted for a Hennessy Award in 2015. She also runs her own blog.Â

Louise G Cole Source: Brian McEvoy

Fur Coat and No Knickers

Drawing breath between tales of dead

little brothers and elderly neighbours

moved away, my mother looks inside

a lifetime thatâ€™s 92 and counting,

claims no-oneâ€™s visited for months,

thinks Iâ€™m her cousin Betty

with designs on her fur coat and hopes

of borrowing a fiver.

I try not to mind the care home smell

and wonder what else to talk about when

the devil himself taps my shoulder

suggests I unburden, reveal secrets

never before shared, so I offer a revelation:

I lost my virginity four times

before I was married. Sheâ€™s never yet listened to me

so it is no surprise she doesnâ€™t hear,

continues with a rattle about imagined walks

in the park yesterday, shopping

trips sheâ€™ll make next week.

A carer comes to tuck her in,

brings weak tea and egg sandwiches,

asks if Iâ€™d like some,

is relieved when I decline.

I get up to leave and the frail old cripple

who used to be my mother

spills her tea and demands

to know when cousin Betty intends returning

the fur coat, says quietly: â€˜I always knew

what a little whore you wereâ€™.

Dirty Little Dresses

Back when you were still mine

- before school but after cradle -

weâ€™d Wednesday walk to the village hall

puffing dragonsâ€™ breath

across dim-lit benches and trestle tables,

our voices echoing bathroom-style.

At my feet you spilled Day-Glo orange squash

the kind I wouldnâ€™t have in the house â€“

while I sipped something tepid and

vaguely coffee-flavoured from a plastic mug, tried

making big the small talk with other mothers.

All these years later

I am surprised at your recall

of the precious poppet pushed

through the door, always dressed

in impossibly white cotton frocks, pretty, pristine

seldom up for finger painting and sandpitting.

She played quiet, solo games

emerging clean and unruffled,

remarked by a loud, proud parent

while you came back to me messy and wild,

hand painted, squashed and sandpapered.

You said you always had a thing

for her Snow Whiteness until secondary school

when she went Goth

and the dresses darkened to black,

full of salacious slashes revealing flashes

of snail-trail scars on pale flesh.

Neither of us heard what became

of the pushy mother.