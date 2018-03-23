  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An award-winning poem: Fur Coat and No Knickers

Read two of the award-winning Louise G Cole’s poems.

By Louise G Cole Friday 23 Mar 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,970 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3918679

EVERY YEAR, THE Hennessy Literary Awards award three of Irelandâ€™s finest new writers. The authors have all submitted their work to The Irish Times for its monthlyÂ  New Irish Writing page. The judges this year were Marina Carr and Niall Griffiths.

Louise G Cole is a poet and writer from Co Roscommon whoÂ performs her poetry at the monthly Word Corner CafÃ© at the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, and with the Hermit Collective, a group of writers, artists and musicians who stage pop-up shows in the west of Ireland. This year, she won Strokestown Poetry Festivalâ€™s Roscommon Poetsâ€™ Prize. She also writes fiction and was shortlisted for a Hennessy Award in 2015. She also runs her own blog.Â 

Hennessy Literary Awards 56 Louise G Cole Source: Brian McEvoy

Fur Coat and No Knickers

Drawing breath between tales of dead

little brothers and elderly neighbours

moved away, my mother looks inside

a lifetime thatâ€™s 92 and counting,

claims no-oneâ€™s visited for months,

thinks Iâ€™m her cousin Betty

with designs on her fur coat and hopes

of borrowing a fiver.

I try not to mind the care home smell

and wonder what else to talk about when

the devil himself taps my shoulder

suggests I unburden, reveal secrets

never before shared, so I offer a revelation:

I lost my virginity four times

before I was married. Sheâ€™s never yet listened to me

so it is no surprise she doesnâ€™t hear,

continues with a rattle about imagined walks

in the park yesterday, shopping

trips sheâ€™ll make next week.

A carer comes to tuck her in,

brings weak tea and egg sandwiches,

asks if Iâ€™d like some,

is relieved when I decline.

I get up to leave and the frail old cripple

who used to be my mother

spills her tea and demands

to know when cousin Betty intends returning

the fur coat, says quietly: â€˜I always knew

what a little whore you wereâ€™.

Dirty Little Dresses

Back when you were still mine

- before school but after cradle -

weâ€™d Wednesday walk to the village hall

puffing dragonsâ€™ breath

across dim-lit benches and trestle tables,

our voices echoing bathroom-style.

At my feet you spilled Day-Glo orange squash

the kind I wouldnâ€™t have in the house â€“

while I sipped something tepid and

vaguely coffee-flavoured from a plastic mug, tried

making big the small talk with other mothers.

All these years later

I am surprised at your recall

of the precious poppet pushed

through the door, always dressed

in impossibly white cotton frocks, pretty, pristine

seldom up for finger painting and sandpitting.

She played quiet, solo games

emerging clean and unruffled,

remarked by a loud, proud parent

while you came back to me messy and wild,

hand painted, squashed and sandpapered.

You said you always had a thing

for her Snow Whiteness until secondary school

when she went Goth

and the dresses darkened to black,

full of salacious slashes revealing flashes

of snail-trail scars on pale flesh.

Neither of us heard what became

of the pushy mother.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise G Cole

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
106,881  135
2
Lidl Ireland apologises to mum and son who were told to leave store with autism assistance dog
101,120  108
3
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
96,429  75
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
791  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
185  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
87  0
The42
1
'The biggest f**king mistake I ever made': how a friendly with Turkey changed everything
55,809  31
2
Clare's Shane O'Donnell set to miss 2019 season due to Harvard studies
39,501  25
3
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
29,018  48
DailyEdge.ie
1
Linda and SiobhÃ¡n's audition tapes for The Young Offenders prove that they were made for the show
6,948  0
2
Which Salt & Vinegar Crisp Are You?
6,607  5
3
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
4,885  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'Stop killing us': Protest over shooting of unarmed black man takes over US motorway
'We're not afraid of a trade war': China hits back and threatens US with tariffs
Mother arrested in US after video of infant smoking cigar goes viral online
COURTS
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'
GARDAÃ­
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford
DUBLIN
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
Fans warned about websites selling fake Rolling Stones tickets
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie