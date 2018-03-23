An award-winning poem: Fur Coat and No Knickers

EVERY YEAR, THE Hennessy Literary Awards award three of Irelandâ€™s finest new writers. The authors have all submitted their work to The Irish Times for its monthlyÂ New Irish Writing page. The judges this year were Marina Carr and Niall Griffiths.
Louise G Cole is a poet and writer from Co Roscommon whoÂ performs her poetry at the monthly Word Corner CafÃ© at the Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon, and with the Hermit Collective, a group of writers, artists and musicians who stage pop-up shows in the west of Ireland. This year, she won Strokestown Poetry Festivalâ€™s Roscommon Poetsâ€™ Prize. She also writes fiction and was shortlisted for a Hennessy Award in 2015. She also runs her own blog.Â
Fur Coat and No Knickers
Drawing breath between tales of dead
little brothers and elderly neighbours
moved away, my mother looks inside
a lifetime thatâ€™s 92 and counting,
claims no-oneâ€™s visited for months,
thinks Iâ€™m her cousin Betty
with designs on her fur coat and hopes
of borrowing a fiver.
I try not to mind the care home smell
and wonder what else to talk about when
the devil himself taps my shoulder
suggests I unburden, reveal secrets
never before shared, so I offer a revelation:
I lost my virginity four times
before I was married. Sheâ€™s never yet listened to me
so it is no surprise she doesnâ€™t hear,
continues with a rattle about imagined walks
in the park yesterday, shopping
trips sheâ€™ll make next week.
A carer comes to tuck her in,
brings weak tea and egg sandwiches,
asks if Iâ€™d like some,
is relieved when I decline.
I get up to leave and the frail old cripple
who used to be my mother
spills her tea and demands
to know when cousin Betty intends returning
the fur coat, says quietly: â€˜I always knew
what a little whore you wereâ€™.
Dirty Little Dresses
Back when you were still mine
- before school but after cradle -
weâ€™d Wednesday walk to the village hall
puffing dragonsâ€™ breath
across dim-lit benches and trestle tables,
our voices echoing bathroom-style.
At my feet you spilled Day-Glo orange squash
the kind I wouldnâ€™t have in the house â€“
while I sipped something tepid and
vaguely coffee-flavoured from a plastic mug, tried
making big the small talk with other mothers.
All these years later
I am surprised at your recall
of the precious poppet pushed
through the door, always dressed
in impossibly white cotton frocks, pretty, pristine
seldom up for finger painting and sandpitting.
She played quiet, solo games
emerging clean and unruffled,
remarked by a loud, proud parent
while you came back to me messy and wild,
hand painted, squashed and sandpapered.
You said you always had a thing
for her Snow Whiteness until secondary school
when she went Goth
and the dresses darkened to black,
full of salacious slashes revealing flashes
of snail-trail scars on pale flesh.
Neither of us heard what became
of the pushy mother.
