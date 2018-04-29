Appeal for witnesses after 3 injured in collision between car and van

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision between and car and a van yesterday evening.

The crash happened on the N2 north of Ardee at Aclint in Louth at about 6pm.

The driver of the car – a man aged in his 60s – had to be airlifted to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the van – a man and woman aged in their 20s – were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

The stretch of the N2 is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage who may have travelled this stretch of road between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.