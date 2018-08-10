Louth TD says he won't run for Fine Gael again

LOUTH TD PETER Fitzpatrick has announced he will not run for Fine Gael again.

However, Fitzpatrick has not ruled out running as an independent or for another party and says he will make a full statement on his future in the coming weeks.

The Dundalk man is a former manager of the Louth senior football team and was elected the year after guiding the side to the Leinster final in 2010.

He took the last seat in both 2011 and 2016 as a Fine Gael member. He had initially planned not to contest the 2016 election, but had a change of heart.

However, it is expected that the anti-abortion Fitzpatrick will vote against legislation legalising abortion when it comes before the Dáil later this year.

He last night tweeted:

“This evening I informed Fine Gael that I will not be seeking a nomination to run as a Fine Gael candidate in the next general election.I would like to thank Fine Gael for their help and support since 2011 nd for giving me the opportunity to represent them in the last two general elections.

“Over the coming weeks, with the help of my family and close friends, I will decide on my future plans at which point I will issue a full statement.”

Fitzpatrick could not be reached for further comment today.